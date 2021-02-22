Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Iran, IAEA Ink Interim Inspection Indenture
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi (C) meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Foreign Ministry building during his official visit in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 21, 2021. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Iran, IAEA Ink Interim Inspection Indenture

Uri Cohen
02/22/2021

The International Atomic Energy Agency and the Iranian government on Sunday reached a deal to somewhat soften the blow of Tehran’s upcoming violations of the 2015 nuclear agreement. According to the UN agency’s chief Rafael Grossi, who had just returned from the Islamic Republic, Iran will “much to [his] regret” still go ahead with its plans of suspending snap inspections by the nuclear watchdog at undeclared sites, a central part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached by Iran and world powers. However, the sides have agreed to continue implementing other obligations, and the agency will still monitor declared nuclear facilities and activities “for up to three months.” Last week, Tehran announced its plans to withdraw from some of its commitments under the pact, in accordance with a bill passed by its hard-line parliament. Grossi promised Sunday’s temporary agreement will “mitigate” the impact of Iran’s latest violations but admitted that a “stable, sustainable” political solution is needed. The United States and Iran have signaled openness to return to the 2015 deal, abandoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and repeatedly breached subsequently by Iran.

