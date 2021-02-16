Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Iran Interrupts IAEA’s Instant Inspections, Implementing Internal Injunction  
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency join Iranian nuclear technicians in January 2014 to disconnect enrichment equipment at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. (Kazem Ghane/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iran Nuclear Deal
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency
inspections

Uri Cohen
02/16/2021

Iran on Monday announced another violation of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, notifying the United Nations it would not allow any more snap inspections of its various facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency starting next week. “If others do not fulfill their obligations by February 21, the government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to the agreements it reached with the world powers on limiting the country’s nuclear program. It insisted its steps were “reversible if the other party changes its path and honors its obligations,” alluding to the United States. Per recent legislation passed by its hard-line parliament, Iran’s government was forced to limit the sweeping – and surprise – inspections by the IAEA, and allow only planned visits to declared nuclear sites. Iran has demanded the US be the first to return to the 2015 pact, after it unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018 under former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has said he will only reenter the agreement after Iran reassumes all the commitments it has since broken, such as halting its upgraded uranium enrichment.

 

 

