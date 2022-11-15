Iran Lashes Out Against Latest EU, UK Sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the most recent European Union and British sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations, calling them “baseless and illegal.” Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a press release that the sanctions constituted an illegitimate interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and promised that Iran would respond proportionately to the measures. On Monday, the EU and UK, acting in a coordinated way, jointly imposed sanctions on Iran. The British government announced a new sanctions package that would target 24 Iranian officials for human rights violations, while the EU slapped sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals, including the interior minister and several senior police and military officials, and three Iranian organizations.