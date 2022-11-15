Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Lashes Out Against Latest EU, UK Sanctions
Mideast Daily News
sanctions
Iran
United Kingdom
European Union

Iran Lashes Out Against Latest EU, UK Sanctions

Steven Ganot
11/15/2022

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the most recent European Union and British sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations, calling them “baseless and illegal.” Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a press release that the sanctions constituted an illegitimate interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and promised that Iran would respond proportionately to the measures. On Monday, the EU and UK, acting in a coordinated way, jointly imposed sanctions on Iran. The British government announced a new sanctions package that would target 24 Iranian officials for human rights violations, while the EU slapped sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals, including the interior minister and several senior police and military officials, and three Iranian organizations.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.