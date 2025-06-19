Iran Launches Missile Barrage on Israel, Injuring 120, Damaging Hospital, Business District

More than 120 people were wounded early Thursday morning, June 19, when Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at several Israeli cities, striking Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and heavily damaging the Diamond Exchange district in Ramat Gan. I reported this story for The Media Line as emergency crews worked to contain fires and assess the damage across central and southern Israel.

The direct hit on Soroka—southern Israel’s largest hospital—marks the first time a medical facility in Israel has been targeted since the outbreak of war on June 13. The hospital’s old surgical wing, recently evacuated, sustained major damage. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge, saying, “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.” Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of war crimes for targeting civilian infrastructure.

In Tel Aviv’s suburbs, multiple missiles hit densely populated areas. Ramat Gan’s business district was struck near the Diamond Tower complex, where office buildings caught fire and windows shattered. No fatalities were reported, but several people were injured by falling glass and debris. Across the country, at least 129 people were treated for injuries, including shrapnel wounds, trauma from rushing to shelters, and anxiety.

The Israel Defense Forces said dozens of missiles were intercepted, but some evaded the defense systems. While Israel has conducted multiple strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets over the past week, Iran has not publicly commented on this latest barrage.

