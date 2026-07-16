Iran Lets US Citizen Leave in Rare Gesture During Renewed Fighting

Iran allowed US-Iranian citizen Dena Karari to leave the country this week after holding her passport for more than a year, creating a rare humanitarian opening as American forces continued striking Iranian military targets and Tehran retaliated against US-linked bases across the Middle East.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Karari was safely outside Iran and described her release as a conciliatory act by Tehran. “She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Karari, 53, is a California resident who traveled to Shiraz to visit relatives in December 2024. Iranian authorities seized her passport and prevented her from leaving, although she was not kept continuously in prison. She was questioned repeatedly and faced accusations connected to espionage and cooperation with a hostile government, according to reports citing her legal representatives.

Iranian authorities had not publicly confirmed the release by Thursday morning. President Trump said Karari had been wrongfully detained during the Biden administration, while US officials treated her departure as a welcome humanitarian development rather than evidence of a broader political breakthrough.

The timing made the move striking. US aircraft were attacking Iranian military infrastructure in an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping passage linking Gulf energy producers to world markets. Iran said it had answered with attacks on US-associated facilities in Kuwait and Jordan, while President Trump warned that further strikes could target Iranian power plants, bridges and energy infrastructure.

Washington and Tehran have repeatedly mixed confrontation with narrow negotiations, including recent talks over the strait, sanctions, frozen Iranian assets and nuclear restrictions. Karari’s departure does not resolve any of those disputes, but it shows that limited communication remains possible even while both sides trade fire.

For one American family, diplomacy worked where grand strategy has failed: It opened a door and brought someone home.