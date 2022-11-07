Donate
Iran Must Be Punished for Its ‘Complicity in Russian Terror,’ Zelenskyy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Britain's House of Commons via video link on March 8, 2022. (House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/07/2022

Iran must be punished for its “complicity in Russian terror,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech on Sunday evening. He added that “absolutely everyone who helps Russia prolong this war must bear responsibility for the consequences of this war along with it.” Zelenskyy said, “The whole world will know that the Iranian regime helps Russia prolong this war, and therefore prolong the effect of those threats to the world provoked precisely by the Russian war. If it was not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now. And this means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis. Closer to solving the cost-of-living crisis. Closer to stabilization at the energy market. Closer to reliable security against radiation blackmail, which Russia does not give up.” He noted that Russia used Iranian-supplied attack drones again on key Ukrainian infrastructure on Sunday. “There are downed ones. But, unfortunately, there are also hits,” he said. For the first time over the weekend Iran acknowledged that it provided attack drones to Russia, but said that it was not aware that they had been used to target Ukraine, demanding “proof.” The speech came after Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He confirmed that the EU would provide “macro-financial support for Ukraine – until the end of this year and next year,” as well as “assistance in restoring our energy sector and energy infrastructure.”

