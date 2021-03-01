Iran Nixes Nuclear Talks With West, For Now 

Iran on Sunday hit the brakes on the European Union’s recent proposal to host informal talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States, saying it “does not consider this the time” to discuss a return to the abandoned 2015 nuclear agreement. Washington said it was disappointed with the snub, but would consult with its European allies on the best ways to “re-engage in meaningful diplomacy.” Senior US sources told Reuters the White House was not surprised by the decision, calling it part of the process and “not the end of the road.” The two countries have reiterated their desires to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which suspended crippling global sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program but was ditched by former President Donald Trump, who opted for a maximum pressure sanctions policy. Iran has since gone on to breach many of the pact’s central terms. Yet both sides demand the other be the first to return to full compliance with the deal, and President Joe Biden has also stated he will look to expand the agreement to include curbs on Tehran’s missile program and regional warmongering activities.