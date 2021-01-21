This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Nuclear Agreement Returns to Center Stage With Arrival of President Biden
The foreign ministers of France, Germany, the EU, Iran, the UK and the US as well as Chinese and Russian diplomats announcing the framework for a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program on April 2, 2015. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Biden administration

Iran Nuclear Agreement Returns to Center Stage With Arrival of President Biden

Michael Friedson
01/21/2021

The status and future of the Iran nuclear accord has returned to center stage with the ascent of President Joe Biden. Although the new chief executive and his foreign policy team have made no secret of their intent to return to the agreement, albeit with changes, it was not included in the pile of seventeen Day One executive orders that reversed a variety of actions by former President Donald Trump. At his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State nominee Anthony Blinken said the new administration would be conferring with Israel and Arab Gulf nations. But, unlike the Paris Treaty which merely requires a signature, the Iran agreement will require contentious negotiations with Tehran, which already has thrown down the gauntlet with a demand that all current sanctions on the Islamic Republic be lifted within the first 30 days of the Biden Administration. It also begs difficult consultations with allied nations from the European Union to Saudi Arabia to Israel. Observers see the American response to the Iranian demands as a barometer of the United States’ negotiating style and just how tough Team Biden will be on ancillary issues such as missile development.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.