Iran Offers Self-Imposed Limit on Uranium Enrichment While Threatening Attack on Israel

Iran appeased the world powers over the weekend by announcing that it will not exceed a 60% limit on enriching uranium, even if the talks in Vienna on reviving the nuclear agreement is not successful, but at the same time threatened Israel at the end of a five-day military drill. Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami made the comments promising a self-imposed limit on uranium enrichment on Saturday to a Russian state broadcaster. Iran would need to begin to enrich uranium at 90% in order to achieve a nuclear bomb. Making the leap from 60% enrichment to 90% is a “short technical step,” according to Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with the ability to reach Israel that all hit their predetermined targets at the close of five days of military drills called “Great Prophet,” which began on Monday in Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces, each of which border on the Persian Gulf. The IRGC generals called the demonstration a warning to Israel, and posted a video on one of the Revolutionary Guard social media accounts showing one of the missiles hitting a target that resembled the Dimona nuclear plant in southern Israel. The same social media accounts earlier this month threatened strikes on major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. “These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told the state television. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently informed the US that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for a strike against Iran if talks toward re-establishing the nuclear agreement with the world powers fail.