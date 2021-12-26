The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Offers Self-Imposed Limit on Uranium Enrichment While Threatening Attack on Israel
A cascade of gas centrifuges used to enrich uranium in this 1984 photograph of a gas centrifuge plant in Piketon, Ohio. (Courtesy of U.S. Photonics, Inc via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
uranium enrichment
attack

Iran Offers Self-Imposed Limit on Uranium Enrichment While Threatening Attack on Israel

Marcy Oster
12/26/2021

Iran appeased the world powers over the weekend by announcing that it will not exceed a 60% limit on enriching uranium, even if the talks in Vienna on reviving the nuclear agreement is not successful, but at the same time threatened Israel at the end of a five-day military drill. Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami made the comments promising a self-imposed limit on uranium enrichment on Saturday to a Russian state broadcaster. Iran would need to begin to enrich uranium at 90% in order to achieve a nuclear bomb. Making the leap from 60% enrichment to 90% is a “short technical step,” according to Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with the ability to reach Israel that all hit their predetermined targets at the close of five days of military drills called “Great Prophet,” which began on Monday in Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces, each of which border on the Persian Gulf. The IRGC generals called the demonstration a warning to Israel, and posted a video on one of the Revolutionary Guard social media accounts showing one of the missiles hitting a target that resembled the Dimona nuclear plant in southern Israel. The same social media accounts earlier this month threatened strikes on major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. “These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told the state television.  Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently informed the US that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for a strike against Iran if talks toward re-establishing the nuclear agreement with the world powers fail.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.