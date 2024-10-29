Iran Plans 200% Increase in Military Budget Following Clashes With Israel

Iran’s government announced plans to raise its military budget by approximately 200%, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani reported via state media on Tuesday. The significant boost comes after recent exchanges of attacks between Iran and Israel.

The proposed defense budget increase is part of a financial plan submitted to parliament for approval. “A considerable raise that amounts to 200% has been witnessed in the country’s defense budget,” Mohajerani said, offering no further details.

In recent months, Iran and Israel have engaged in mutual missile strikes. On Saturday, Israel conducted attacks on Iranian targets in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against Israel on October 1, much of which Israel stated was intercepted by its air defenses. Tehran responded on Monday, declaring it will “use all available tools” to respond to Israel’s weekend assault on military targets in Iran.

Iran supports Hezbollah, which is engaged in heavy fighting with Israeli forces in Lebanon, and also backs the Palestinian group Hamas, which is battling Israel in the Gaza Strip.