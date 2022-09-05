Iran Prepared To Buy Advanced Fighter Jets From Russia

Iran could soon buy fighter jets from Russia, its air force chief announced. The potential purchase of the advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia appears to be a quid pro quo after Russia received Iranian combat drones meant to be used against Ukraine. The drones have proven to be faulty, however, according to the US military. The two countries appear to not have many choices in who they purchase military hardware from since both are targeted by international sanctions – Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and Iran over its nuclear program. In 2016 Iran purchased Russia’s S-300 anti-missile system, despite international condemnation of the deal.