Iran Presses IAEA To Take Stance After June Strikes on Nuclear Sites

Iran’s nuclear chief on Thursday called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to take a clear position on the June attacks by Israel and the United States on Iranian nuclear facilities and to define how inspections should proceed at damaged sites.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Tehran had sent a formal letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi demanding that the agency “should determine its position on the aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

Eslami said the IAEA must also establish specific inspection procedures for locations hit in military strikes, warning that attacks on nuclear infrastructure can create environmental and safety risks that require special handling.

The comments follow Grossi’s remarks earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he warned that the current standoff with Iran over inspections and nuclear material accounting cannot continue indefinitely. “This cannot go on forever,” Grossi said, referring to the agency’s inability to verify key elements of Iran’s program.

The IAEA has said it has continued inspections at declared Iranian nuclear sites that were not damaged, but has been unable to access three major facilities struck in June: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. As a result, inspectors have not been able to assess the full extent of the damage or verify conditions at those locations.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA after the strikes, arguing that the agency failed to condemn the attacks and could not guarantee the safety of its facilities or personnel. Tehran says no IAEA inspectors are currently operating inside the country beyond limited monitoring at undamaged sites.

The dispute traces back to the June 2025 conflict, which began with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets and escalated into a 12-day confrontation that included US attacks on key nuclear facilities, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.