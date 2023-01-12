It's the glowing season of lights.

Iran Protests Name of Soccer Tournament in Neighboring Iraq
People walk in front of a building bearing flags of Arab nations on its facacde, in the Al-Ashar district of Iraq's southern city of Basra on January 5, 2023, ahead of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup football championship. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
What’s in a soccer tournament’s name? A lot, according to Iran. The Islamic Republic has protested to neighboring Iraq over a regional soccer competition being held in the southern Iraqi city of Basra because of its official name – the Arabian Gulf Cup. This is the first time that Iraq has hosted the biennial tournament since its inception in 1979. Iran says the tournament, as well as the body of water it is named after, should be called the Persian Gulf Cup. The tournament is frequently called simply the Gulf Cup. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the IRNA state news agency that his ministry summoned Iraq’s ambassador in order to make its protest of the tournament’s name known.  “We reflected the sensitivity of the great nation of Iran to the use of the exact and complete term of Persian Gulf to the Iraqi side,” the foreign minister said, according to IRNA.

