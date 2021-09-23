Americans need to understand the Middle East
Iran Ready to Resume Nuclear Talks With World Powers, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Says
European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament in 2019. (European Union photo)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Negotiations
World powers
Josep Borrell

Iran Ready to Resume Nuclear Talks With World Powers, EU's Foreign Policy Chief Says

Marcy Oster
09/23/2021

Iran is ready to resume talks on a nuclear deal with the world powers “at an early date,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief said. Josep Borrell made the announcement Wednesday, a day after he met with Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The bilateral meeting was held due to the lack of a ministerial meeting of the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran during the annual UNGA, a gathering of world leaders in New York. The United States left the deal in 2018 under President Trump, leading Iran to continue to violate its terms and to come within weeks of having enough purified uranium to have one nuclear weapon. President Biden said on Wednesday during his maiden address to the UNGA that the US is prepared to return to full compliance with the deal if Iran also returns to full compliance.

