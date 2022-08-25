The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Receives US Response to Its Ideas on Resolving Nuclear Deal Impasse
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
United States
Iran

Iran Receives US Response to Its Ideas on Resolving Nuclear Deal Impasse

Steven Ganot
08/25/2022

Iran has received, via EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the US government’s response to its ideas about how to resolve outstanding issues in talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Wednesday in a statement on the ministry’s website. Iran, he said, was carefully reviewing and assessing the Americans’ response. The nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 countries (the US, UK, France, Russia, and China – the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – plus Germany), formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in July 2015. In that deal, the world powers agreed to lift sanctions on Iran and Iran accepted temporary limitations to its nuclear program. Former US President Donald Trump, citing Iranian violations, pulled the United States out of the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, after which Tehran abrogated its own commitments, violating some of the deal’s most basic limitations. Talks on reviving the agreement began in April 2021 in Vienna following the election of Joe Biden to the US presidency but were suspended in March 2022 over political differences between Tehran and Washington. After a five-month hiatus, they started again, with Iran asserting that the achievement of a revived nuclear deal depended only on US “realism” and “flexibility.”

