Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Red Crescent Reports 10 Dead, 2 Missing After Floods and Blizzards
The Milad Tower is backdropped by the snow-covered Alborz Mountains, north of the capital Tehran on Dec. 31, 2025. (ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

Iran Red Crescent Reports 10 Dead, 2 Missing After Floods and Blizzards

Steven Ganot
01/01/2026

At least 10 people have died and two others are still missing after four days of floods and blizzards swept across Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said Wednesday, as rescue crews worked through blocked roads and storm-hit communities in multiple provinces.

In a statement posted on its website, the IRCS said fatalities were reported in West Azarbaijan, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Kurdestan, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad. Search operations were continuing for two missing people in Khuzestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, the organization said.

The IRCS reported that response teams delivered assistance to 25,806 people across 28 provinces during the storm system, and transferred 21 injured individuals to medical centers.

Heavy rain and snow have hit much of the country since Sunday, triggering flash floods in some areas and shutting down intercity routes in others. Iran’s rugged terrain and wide climate swings can turn winter storms into cascading disruptions—flooding in low-lying districts, dangerous road conditions in mountain passes, and extended isolation for smaller towns when highways close.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The latest weather emergency adds to a pattern Iranian authorities and aid groups have faced repeatedly in recent years, when intense precipitation and rapid snowmelt have contributed to deadly flooding and strained local infrastructure. For responders, the challenge is straightforward: reach cut-off areas quickly, keep roads passable, and find the missing before cold and rising water do the rest.

Mideast Daily News
Iran floods
Iranian Red Crescent Society
Khuzestan
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
North Khorasan
West Azarbaijan
winter storm system
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods