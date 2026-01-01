Iran Red Crescent Reports 10 Dead, 2 Missing After Floods and Blizzards

At least 10 people have died and two others are still missing after four days of floods and blizzards swept across Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said Wednesday, as rescue crews worked through blocked roads and storm-hit communities in multiple provinces.

In a statement posted on its website, the IRCS said fatalities were reported in West Azarbaijan, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Kurdestan, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad. Search operations were continuing for two missing people in Khuzestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, the organization said.

The IRCS reported that response teams delivered assistance to 25,806 people across 28 provinces during the storm system, and transferred 21 injured individuals to medical centers.

Heavy rain and snow have hit much of the country since Sunday, triggering flash floods in some areas and shutting down intercity routes in others. Iran’s rugged terrain and wide climate swings can turn winter storms into cascading disruptions—flooding in low-lying districts, dangerous road conditions in mountain passes, and extended isolation for smaller towns when highways close.

The latest weather emergency adds to a pattern Iranian authorities and aid groups have faced repeatedly in recent years, when intense precipitation and rapid snowmelt have contributed to deadly flooding and strained local infrastructure. For responders, the challenge is straightforward: reach cut-off areas quickly, keep roads passable, and find the missing before cold and rising water do the rest.