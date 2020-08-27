Iran Relents, Will Allow UN Inspections in Suspected Nuclear Facilities

Iran will allow officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect two sites suspected of holding nuclear material in the past, ending a monthslong stalemate between the two sides. The removal of Tehran’s objections to the United Nations watchdog’s audit was announced during a visit by new IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Iran. Reuters reports that while Grossi would not specify when the inspection will take place or what precisely will be examined, he did promise the visit would happen “very, very soon.” In return, the IAEA announced it would not seek to conduct any further inspections in other suspected nuclear facilities in Iran, explaining that “extensive sanitization” in such locations would render any such actions moot. Iran had refused access to the two sites since January but with the US ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic, including a recent call to “snap back” all sanctions imposed before the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran will now attempt to appease European leaders and avoid incurring economic penalties.