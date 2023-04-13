Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Saudis, Syria Say Working Toward New Ties
Women walk past the Iranian Embassy in the diplomatic quarter of the Saudi capital Riyadh, April 11, 2023, a day before it was reopened in the wake of the rapprochement brokered by China. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Syria
diplomatic ties

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Saudis, Syria Say Working Toward New Ties

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2023

Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia for the first time in seven years. The reopening on Wednesday comes after the two countries announced that they would resume diplomatic ties in a rapprochement brokered by China and days  after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement resuming diplomatic relations in Beijing. The embassy reopening came hours after the Iranian foreign ministry said a technical team had arrived in Riyadh to look into reopening the building and consulate general. Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the execution of a Shiite cleric by the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Syria and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement today that they are working toward renewing ties. The announcement came following a visit by Syria’s foreign minister to Jeddah on Wednesday, the first visit by a senior Syrian diplomat to Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. Saudi Arabia cut ties with Damascus in 2012 in protest of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on the Arab Spring protests in 2011, and backed rebel groups that fought to remove Assad from power. Syria also was kicked out of the Arab League. Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, and it is expected that the organization will consider restoring Syria to membership.

The statement said that Syria and Saudi Arabia are discussing reopening embassies and resuming flights between the two countries. It also said that the meeting focused on discussions toward reaching a “comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would … achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to the return of Syria to the Arab fold.” It said that the talks also focused on how to assist “the Syrian state to extend its control over its territories to end the presence of armed militias and external interference in the Syrian internal affairs,” and on facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and the return of Syrian refugees.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.