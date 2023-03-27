Iran, Saudi Arabia To Meet and Implement Landmark Reconciliation Deal

Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to meet before the end of Ramadan to implement a landmark bilateral reconciliation deal brokered by China. After their second phone call in a week, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have agreed to hold a bilateral meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. The report did not mention the specific date or location. The meeting is seen as the next step in restoring ties after seven years of severed relations. The deal is expected to see Iran and Saudi Arabia reopen their embassies and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia from King Salman, though Riyadh has yet to confirm.