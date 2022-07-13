The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Says Indirect Talks With US on Reviving Nuclear Deal To Resume 'Soon'
Mideast Daily News
Iran-US
Iran nuclear agreement
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action

Iran Says Indirect Talks With US on Reviving Nuclear Deal To Resume ‘Soon’

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2022

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that its indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers will resume “soon,” and that it is committed to their continuation. “The way to continue the negotiations and the place for the negotiations is being discussed,” Nasser Kanani, the new spokesman for the ministry, told reporters on Wednesday in Tehran. He also said that Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani were in continuous contact with their European counterparts who act as mediators with Washington. France’s new foreign minister on Tuesday said that Iran was using delaying tactics even as it has stepped up its uranium enrichment, reaching up to 60% purity, which is considered a short technical from the 90% purity required for weapons-grade uranium. She warned that the world powers would not continue to negotiate a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action indefinitely. “The window of opportunity will close in a few weeks,” Catherine Colonna said. “There will not be a better accord to the one which is on the table.” The latest round of indirect talks, held late last month in Doha, between negotiators for Iran and the United States ended without any significant progress. The talks have been stalled for several months over Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization List, and over US economic sanctions against Iran. The talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal began in Vienna in April 2021.

 

