Iran Says Its Nuclear Program Is ‘Peaceful,’ Not To Build Bomb
Mideast Daily News
Iranian nuclear program

Iran Says Its Nuclear Program Is ‘Peaceful,’ Not To Build Bomb

Steven Ganot
07/21/2022

Iran’s nuclear technology program is “peaceful” and the Islamic Republic does not seek nuclear weapons, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed on Wednesday.

“Iran possesses high nuclear capabilities, and, as we have mentioned many times, Iran’s nuclear technology is completely peaceful and under the constant supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in response to a question about recent remarks by Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations.

Kharrazi told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday that Iran had the technical capabilities necessary, such as enriching uranium to 60% purity, to build a bomb, but that it had no intention to do so.

“We have the supreme leader’s fatwa and there has been no change in Iran’s view and position,” the Iranian spokesman said, referring to a religious decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran, that prohibits the production and use of weapons of mass destruction.

