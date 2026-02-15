Iran Says Next Nuclear Talks With US Set for Geneva as Tehran Demands Sanctions Focus

Iran and the United States are set to return to indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday, with Tehran signaling it could discuss limits on parts of its nuclear program if Washington is prepared to talk seriously about sanctions relief. The confirmation came in remarks by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi, who said the new round follows a first session held in Muscat, Oman, on Feb. 6.

Takht Ravanchi framed the upcoming talks as a test of intent. He said, “The ball is in the U.S. court” to show it wants an agreement, arguing that a deal is possible if Washington demonstrates sincerity. Iran, he said, is willing to engage on issues tied to its nuclear work, pointing to Tehran’s stated readiness to dilute uranium enriched to 60% as evidence of flexibility. “We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our (nuclear) program if they are ready to talk about sanctions,” he said.

Tehran also drew bright lines. Takht Ravanchi said Iran’s missile program is not open for negotiation and rejected demands for zero enrichment on Iranian soil, saying that from Iran’s perspective, “it is not on the table anymore.” His comments track a familiar pattern in Iran-US diplomacy: Iran offers technical adjustments and verification arguments, while insisting its defense posture and domestic enrichment capabilities remain intact.

The talks come against the long shadow of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which curbed Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief before the US later reimposed sweeping sanctions. Since then, Iran has expanded enrichment and reduced cooperation with international inspectors at times, while insisting its program is for civilian purposes. Western governments have warned that 60% enrichment is close to weapons-grade levels and shortens the timeline for a possible breakout.

Takht Ravanchi also criticized the US military buildup in the region and warned that another war would be “traumatic, bad for everybody… everybody will suffer, particularly those who have initiated this aggression.” He said Iran would respond to any existential threat, warning of spillover across a Middle East already strained by proxy conflicts and maritime and missile attacks.

He described the Muscat talks as having been “more or less in a positive direction,” adding, “We will do our best but the other side also has to prove that they are also sincere.”