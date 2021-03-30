Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Iran Says No to Alleged US Offer to Return to Nuclear Deal
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. (Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran Says No to Alleged US Offer to Return to Nuclear Deal

Uri Cohen
03/30/2021

Iran on Tuesday rejected a reported United States proposal, still in the works, regarding a mutual return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal which facilitated a removal of international sanctions on Tehran in return for a halt in its nuclear advancement. Iran “will stop its 20% uranium enrichment only if the US lifts all its sanctions on Iran first,” Iran’s state-run Press TV quoted an unnamed senior official as saying Tuesday. “Washington is rapidly running out of time,” the official warned. Earlier reports claimed the White House was prepared to offer a deal to the Islamic Republic by which some sanctions, reimposed by former President Donald Trump after he withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018, would be lifted if Iran agrees to stop enriching uranium to 20% purity. US President Joe Biden has insisted Tehran be first to return to compliance with the 2015 deal before full sanctions relief is awarded, while Iran refuses to halt its centrifuges before Washington removes all economic punishments.

