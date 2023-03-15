Donate
Iran Sees ‘Good’ Progress Toward Normalization of Relations With Bahrain
Steven Ganot
03/15/2023

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding the normalization of relations with Bahrain, as well as other countries in the region. saying that “good” diplomatic progress was being made. In an interview with the Iranian state-owned Arabic-language news channel Al-Alam, Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said Iran was determined to improve its ties with all regional states based on common interests.

According to media reports, direct talks between Iran and Bahrain on the restoration of bilateral relations are being held, and the results are expected to be announced soon. Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Tehran in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh’s execution of a Shiite cleric.

Kanaani said on Monday that the recent detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have other positive regional impacts, such as leading to a rapprochement between Iran and Bahrain. The announcement follows a trilateral statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, in which the latter two announced an agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

