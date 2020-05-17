Iran Sets the Bait Then Taunts the U.S. over Oil Tanker Bound for Venezuela

The Iranians have sent a tanker filled with oil to Venezuela along with a threat against interfering with delivery of the much needed cargo despite American sanctions. Firing pre-emptive rhetoric, the Revolutionary Guard challenged the U.S. to play the role of “pirates” rather than allowing two independent nations to do business as they determine. The American administration has not made its intentions known, but the shipment is sorely needed to the point where some believe it is a humanitarian situation and accordingly, the ship might be allowed to sail.