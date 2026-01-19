Iran Slams European Criticism After UN Session on Unrest

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday condemned recent European criticism of Iran’s unrest, saying comments made over the past several days—including during a Thursday UN Security Council meeting—were unjustified and disconnected from events on the ground.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baghaei argued that European governments are misrepresenting what happened in early January, when demonstrations that began over economic distress escalated into clashes and property damage. “The European sides know very well what took place (in Iran) between Jan. 8 and 10, during which Iranians’ peaceful protests turned violent following the entry of terrorist individuals and those seeking to incite violence who had been trained and equipped abroad,” he said.

Baghaei said European officials understood that claim but pressed ahead anyway. “Although they (the Europeans) were aware of this fact, they started to heavily sour the atmosphere against Iran at the Security Council meeting and through using their media,” he added.

He warned that the approach would backfire diplomatically. “Such an approach would undermine Europe’s credibility as a player capable of having a constructive role in international developments,” Baghaei said, arguing Europe is “blindly obeying the United States and Israel.”

Baghaei also blamed Washington for rising tensions, saying the United States bears responsibility for escalation and that “causing tension has become part of the U.S. modus operandi.”

Protests broke out in late December 2025 in multiple Iranian cities after the Iranian rial fell sharply, intensifying pressure on households already squeezed by inflation and long-running sanctions. European representatives at the UN session—including Britain, France, and Denmark—accused Iran’s government of using violence against protestors and violating human rights.