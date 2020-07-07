Iran Suffers Another Explosion: 2 Dead, Several Injured in Tehran Blast

Iran’s spate of mysterious explosions continued early Tuesday morning when a loud explosion was heard in Baghershahr, a southern suburb of Tehran. The blast, which reportedly came from inside a building identified as a local machinery factory, killed at least two people and injured many others. The local district governor attributed the incident to “negligence in the filling of oxygen tanks” by employees. On Monday, Iranian officials admitted that last Thursday’s explosion in the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility caused enough damage to set back the nation’s nuclear development program – which they insist is intended solely for peaceful purposes – for a significant amount of time. According to local security authorities, the identities of those responsible for the blast are known to them but will not be revealed yet. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Middle Eastern intelligence officials now believe the Natanz explosion was the result of a bomb planted by Israel. Iran has witnessed a slew of mysterious incidents in various locations over the past two weeks, some of which have been attributed by local or foreign officials to Western sabotage. Among these were an explosion in an underground missile-building compound in eastern Tehran that was attributed to a gas leak, a fire in a power plant in the southwest city of Ahvaz, and a blast in a chlorine factory in the same region that injured 70 workers.