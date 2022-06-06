Iran Suspected of Abducting Dissident Journalist in Turkey

Iran International, a news agency associated with Iranian opposition forces, says that an Iranian dissident journalist in Turkey, who disappeared on May 30, may have been kidnapped by agents of the Islamic Republic. The journalist, Mohammad-Bagher Moradi, fled Iran nine years ago while on trial for criticizing the regime. He was given a five-year sentence in absentia for “collusion against national security,” and was living in Ankara under international protection. Iran International says that he left his home on May 30 but did not return and that his father, Mohsen Moradi, believes Iran abducted him. His cellphone could not be reached and his car was found abandoned. Arab News reports that his family filed a complaint with the local Turkish prosecutor’s office.