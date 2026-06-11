Iran Targets US-Linked Bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan After American Strikes

The United States and Iran traded another round of strikes Thursday across the Gulf and its outer edges, with Tehran saying it hit US-linked military targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan after fresh American attacks on Iranian sites, while Washington insisted it was answering Iran’s continued aggression and trying to force a deal before the region tumbles off the cliff.

It was the sort of day when the Middle East map looked less like a map than a fuse box: Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan scrambled defenses; Iraq told Americans to get out; and Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, though the US military disputed that shipping had been stopped.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its aerospace force had targeted the US al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber air bases in Kuwait, and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. It said 18 targets were hit and warned operations would continue unless Washington ended its “malicious acts” against Iran.

US Central Command said American forces carried out additional strikes against multiple Iranian targets, describing them as a response to Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Jordan said its air defenses and fighter jets intercepted 20 missiles over the Azraq area, with no casualties or damage reported. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said an 11-year-old girl was lightly injured and homes and vehicles were damaged after debris from intercepted Iranian drones fell in Manama and Hamad Town. Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights.

The US Embassy in Iraq urged Americans to leave the country, warning that airspace closures and travel disruptions could come with little notice. “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there,” the embassy said.

President Donald Trump said Washington had been in direct contact with Iranian officials, a claim Tehran rejected. Iranian and Western sources told Reuters that indirect talks on a preliminary arrangement had intensified, with frozen Iranian funds among the unresolved issues.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel through which a large share of seaborne oil moves, remained the central pressure point. Iran said vessels could be targeted if they tried to pass. US officials said commercial traffic was still moving. In Gulf crises, that distinction is not academic. It is the difference between a scare and a global shock.