Iran Threatens Revenge on US for Soleimani Assassination Unless Trump, Pompeo Put On Trial
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that his country will take revenge on the United States for its assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), unless former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are put on trial for the killing. Raisi made his threat on the second anniversary of the US drone strike ordered by Trump that killed Soleimani during a diplomatic visit to Iraq. “If Trump and Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr’s revenge,” Raisi said, according to Reuters. “The aggressor, murderer and main culprit – the then president of the United States – must be tried and judged under the (Islamic) law of retribution, and God’s ruling must be carried out against him.” Tehran also holds Israel responsible for the assassination. Last month, former former IDF intelligence chief Major General Tamir Hayman acknowledged in a public interview that Israel played a role in Soleimani’s assassination, calling it “significant” and an “achievement.” Iran is in the middle of a week of Soleimani remembrance events that will end on Friday with an exhibition of Iran’s missile capabilities. On Monday, the website of The Jerusalem Post was hacked with an image of Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility being blown up with a message reading both in English and Hebrew: “We are close to you where you do not think about it.”
