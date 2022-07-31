The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Threatens To Turn New York Into ‘Hellish Ruins’ Soon With Nuclear Bombs
Mideast Daily News
Iran
nuclear program
Iranian threat

Iran Threatens To Turn New York Into 'Hellish Ruins' Soon With Nuclear Bombs

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

Two Telegram channels that are linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp declared that the Islamic Republic will begin building nuclear bombs in the shortest possible time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.” A video titled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken” was posted on the Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel over the weekend. According to the video, Iran is on the threshold of nuclear breakout and the change in the country’s “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” is possible in a very short time, the English-language website Iran International reported. The video threatened the United States, saying that Iran’s ballistic missiles have the capability of “turning New York into hellish ruins.” Iran is currently enriching up to 60% purity, which is considered a short technical step away from the 90% purity required for weapons-grade uranium, using advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordow plant.

