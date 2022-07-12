The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran To Deliver Armed Drones to Russia for Ukraine War
Iran's state television aired footage of an underground drone base on May 28, 2022. (Fars Twitter)
Iran To Deliver Armed Drones to Russia for Ukraine War

Steven Ganot
07/12/2022

Iran will provide hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to Russia for its war on Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The US also has information indicating that Iran was preparing to train Russia’s military as early as this month on the use of these UAVs. “Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” Sullivan told reporters. Sullivan also said Iran had provided similar drones to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who used them in attacks on Saudi Arabia before a cease-fire was reached earlier this year. The release of this information by the White House just as US President Joe Biden makes his way to the region has been interpreted as a signal to Jerusalem and Riyadh, neither of which has been particularly enthusiastic about joining global efforts to isolate Moscow. The message out of Washington seems to be that perhaps it’s time for Israel and Saudi Arabia to abandon their strategic neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and more clearly side with the party that isn’t being armed by their regional nemesis, Iran.

