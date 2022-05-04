Iran To Execute Swedish-Iranian Accused of Spying for Israel: Report

Iran will soon execute a Swedish-Iranian physician for spying for Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Wednesday. “The death sentence of Ahmad Reza Jalali is on the agenda and this sentence will be carried out by the end of [the Iranian month of] Ordibehesht,” or by May 21, the report quoted informed sources as saying. Jalali was jailed in 2016 for spying for Israel and later was sentenced to death in a verdict that has been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. According to the report, Jalali supplied the Mossad with information about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program that led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, in Sweden, the trial has opened for Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official who was arrested on arrival at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in November 2019. Nouri is accused of being a key figure in the 1988 executions of 30,000 Iranian political prisoners. Nouri is charged with more than 100 murders and grave war crimes, and evidence that is expected to be exposed in his trial may also implicate Ebrahim Raisi, the current president of Iran.