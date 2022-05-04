The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran To Execute Swedish-Iranian Accused of Spying for Israel: Report
Ahmad Reza Jalali. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Execution
Spy
Israel
Mossad

Iran To Execute Swedish-Iranian Accused of Spying for Israel: Report

Steven Ganot
05/04/2022

Iran will soon execute a Swedish-Iranian physician for spying for Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Wednesday. “The death sentence of Ahmad Reza Jalali is on the agenda and this sentence will be carried out by the end of [the Iranian month of] Ordibehesht,” or by May 21, the report quoted informed sources as saying. Jalali was jailed in 2016 for spying for Israel and later was sentenced to death in a verdict that has been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. According to the report, Jalali supplied the Mossad with information about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program that led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, in Sweden, the trial has opened for Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official who was arrested on arrival at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in November 2019. Nouri is accused of being a key figure in the 1988 executions of 30,000 Iranian political prisoners. Nouri is charged with more than 100 murders and grave war crimes, and evidence that is expected to be exposed in his trial may also implicate Ebrahim Raisi, the current president of Iran.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.