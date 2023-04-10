Happy holidays!
Iran To Send Team to Saudi Arabia To Prepare for Embassy Reopening
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Saudi Arabia
diplomatic relations
Embassy

Iran To Send Team to Saudi Arabia To Prepare for Embassy Reopening

Steven Ganot
04/10/2023

Iranian authorities will “probably” send a technical team to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to prepare for the reopening of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh. According to reports, the team will visit the embassy building and carry out preliminary work for its reopening. Although the exact date of the visit has not been disclosed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia “this week.”

This move follows the arrival of a Saudi technical delegation in Iran on Saturday to assess the situation and discuss procedures for the reopening of the Saudi Embassy and Consulate General in the country. The resumption of diplomatic ties was announced on Thursday when Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement in Beijing.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the execution of a Shiite cleric by the kingdom.

