Iran Toiling over New Nuclear Plant, IAEA Says
IAEA inspectors are shown at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility in January 2014. (Kazem Ghane/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Natanz
underground facility
Nuclear
IAEA
inspections
enriched uranium
Middle East

Uri Cohen
10/28/2020

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran is in the midst of rebuilding part of its Natanz nuclear facility barely three months after it was destroyed in what Iranian officials called Western-led sabotage. According to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, construction is ongoing to build an underground centrifuge assembly plant identical to the one wrecked in the July explosion. “They have started, but it’s not completed,” Grossi said on Tuesday. “It’s a long process.” Two weeks ago, the nuclear watchdog agency offered a mixed bag of updates regarding the current status of Iran’s nuclear efforts. While reassuring the world that Iran does not have the minimum amount of enriched uranium or plutonium needed to make a nuclear weapon “at the moment,” the IAEA warned that the Islamic Republic’s stock of enriched uranium was “growing by the month.”

