Iran Trains Thousands During Pilgrimage, Preparing ‘5th Column’ for Next War

Iran may have paused its direct exchanges with Israel in June, but the fight is far from over. Reporting for The Media Line, Ali Hussain reveals that Tehran is quietly laying the groundwork for what analysts warn could be a larger, more brutal confrontation—one that could ignite within weeks and spread well beyond Gaza or Lebanon.

According to Hussain’s reporting, Iran used this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala—one of the Shiite world’s most sacred rituals—as cover to train thousands of volunteers from across the region. Eyewitnesses described members of the Popular Mobilization Forces escorting select pilgrims to undisclosed locations where they learned weapons handling, explosives preparation, and even drone operation. The intent, retired Iraqi Brig. Gen. Abdulsalam al-Ajili said, is to rebuild Iran’s “fifth column” across the Gulf and beyond, planting sleeper cells that could strike American or Israeli interests.

The training coincided with a conference of Bahraini opposition groups, attended by envoys linked to Iran’s supreme leader, amplifying Tehran’s narrative as the sole defender of Shiites and Palestinians. Iraqis who spoke to The Media Line described truck convoys moving under cover of night and lights switched off in cities as equipment was shuffled toward staging points.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasrzadeh confirmed in a recent interview that weapons production continued during the war and that new facilities are being built abroad. Political analysts differ over who will fire the first shot, but most agree that if war returns, it will be broader and deadlier than before.

As Hussain reports, Iran is playing a long game: sectarian loyalty, media mobilization, and covert training are all part of its push to keep Israel—and the US—on edge. Readers of the full article will find a chilling portrait of a regime preparing for the next round.