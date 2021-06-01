Iran Unable to Explain Undeclared Nuclear Activity: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday revealed that Iran has failed to “provide the necessary explanation for the presence of nuclear material particles” at three separate locations inspected by the agency last year. According to a report released by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Iran’s inability to explain the traces of uranium at the undeclared sites “seriously affects the ability of the agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.” In a separate report handed to member states on Monday as well, the UN’s nuclear watchdog published updated estimates of Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which currently stands at 3,241 kilograms. Adding just 273 kilograms over the past three months, the Islamic Republic posted its lowest quarterly increase since August 2019. The significant dip, which reportedly includes a 50% drop in the number of functioning centrifuge cascades, is thought to be tied to the mysterious April explosion at Iran’s underground Natanz facility, which Tehran blames on Israel. Iran is currently holding indirect negotiations with Washington over a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.