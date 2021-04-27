Iran, US Continue Nuclear Deliberations in Vienna

Iran and the world powers will renew their talks in Vienna on Tuesday, as both Washington and Tehran look to agree on a mechanism that allows a return to the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal. The third round of indirect negotiations between American and Iranian officials, mediated by European go-betweens, is aimed at securing some sanctions relief from the United States – which reimposed harsh restrictions under former President Donald Trump – in return for an Iranian compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s limitations on its uranium enrichment. In related news, former US Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday forcefully denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Zarif’s claim that he had tipped off Zarif about secret Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria. “I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since,” Kerry tweeted Monday, pointing to media reports at the time citing Israeli officials addressing Jerusalem’s activities in Syria. In a conversation held last year with a journalist and leaked Monday, Zarif can be heard complaining about being kept out of the loop regarding Tehran’s military involvement in the region.