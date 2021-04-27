Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, US Continue Nuclear Deliberations in Vienna
Iran nuclear deal: agreement in Vienna. L to R: Foreign ministers/secretaries of state Wang Yi (China), Laurent Fabius (France), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Federica Mogherini (EU), Mohammad Javad Zarif (Iran), Philip Hammond (UK), and John Kerry (USA), July 14, 2015, Viena, Austria. (Dragan Tatic/Austria Foreign Ministry)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Vienna
John Kerry

Iran, US Continue Nuclear Deliberations in Vienna

Uri Cohen
04/27/2021

Iran and the world powers will renew their talks in Vienna on Tuesday, as both Washington and Tehran look to agree on a mechanism that allows a return to the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal. The third round of indirect negotiations between American and Iranian officials, mediated by European go-betweens, is aimed at securing some sanctions relief from the United States – which reimposed harsh restrictions under former President Donald Trump – in return for an Iranian compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s limitations on its uranium enrichment. In related news, former US Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday forcefully denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Zarif’s claim that he had tipped off Zarif about secret Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria. “I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since,” Kerry tweeted Monday, pointing to media reports at the time citing Israeli officials addressing Jerusalem’s activities in Syria. In a conversation held last year with a journalist and leaked Monday, Zarif can be heard complaining about being kept out of the loop regarding Tehran’s military involvement in the region.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.