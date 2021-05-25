Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, US Headed for Fifth Round in Vienna After IAEA Deal Struck
The Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria displays flags of the world powers on the day Iran nuclear talks are to resume there on April 6, 2021. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency
meeting in Vienna

Iran, US Headed for Fifth Round in Vienna After IAEA Deal Struck

Uri Cohen
05/25/2021

After Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached an agreement on Monday extending the United Nations watchdog’s monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States special envoy for Iran Robert Malley expressed hope Washington and Tehran could now “further advance” toward a renewed nuclear deal. “The latest round of talks [in Vienna] was constructive and saw meaningful progress, but much work still needs to be done,” Malley tweeted Monday, adding that his team would soon arrive in the Austrian capital for a fifth round of negotiations with the Islamic Republic. The two sides have been conducting indirect talks aimed at securing a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which has since been exited by the US and violated by Iran. Earlier Monday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi insisted he had not accepted “any conditions” on the agency’s mandate and activities in return for Tehran’s agreement to allow further monitoring of its sites. The one-month extension pact stipulates IAEA cameras will continue to film Iran’s nuclear facilities, but that the recorded material will not be handed over before a deal is reached with the US.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.