Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, US Open to EU-Brokered Informal Talks
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
United States
United Nations
Abbas Araghchi
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Uranium

Iran, US Open to EU-Brokered Informal Talks

Uri Cohen
02/21/2021

Iran is looking into the European Union’s invitation to hold informal discussions between the signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal and the US, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. “We are studying [the] proposal … and … consulting with our partners, including Russia and China, and will respond in the future,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV, adding: “However, we believe a US return to the nuclear accord does not require a meeting and the only way for it is to lift the sanctions.” A day earlier, the White House signaled it was open to the EU’s invitation but insisted it did not plan on making any concessions toward Iran in advance of the “diplomatic conversation.” Press secretary Jen Psaki explained that Washington does not “need additional administrative steps to participate” in the potential talks. However, the European-mediated discussions, which would be the first such meeting between Iran and the US since then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, may be dead in the water, after it was revealed on Friday that the United Nations nuclear watchdog had discovered traces of uranium in two undeclared sites in Iran during its August inspections.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.