You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Vows Revenge After Nuclear Scientist’s Killing
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iranian nuclear ambitions
Assassination
Israel
Ali Khamenei
Hassan Rouhani

Iran Vows Revenge After Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

Uri Cohen
11/29/2020

As the world eyes Iran with apprehension following Friday’s assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised Saturday to avenge the official’s death and accused Israel and the United States of the act. In a tweet, Khamenei pledged that Tehran would “pursue this crime and punish its perpetrators [and] commanders.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also addressed the killing of the man considered the architect of Iran’s nuclear program, saying the Islamic Republic would exact its revenge “in due time.” Both men placed the blame squarely on Israel’s shoulders, with Rouhani saying, “The evil hands of … the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son.” On Friday, the entourage of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western intelligence considered the top official heading Iran’s belligerent nuclear plans, was ambushed in a Tehran suburb. He was shot to death by a team of assassins in a move some experts believe was intended to sabotage any future attempts by the incoming Biden Administration to re-enter talks with Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.