Iran Vows Revenge After Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

As the world eyes Iran with apprehension following Friday’s assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised Saturday to avenge the official’s death and accused Israel and the United States of the act. In a tweet, Khamenei pledged that Tehran would “pursue this crime and punish its perpetrators [and] commanders.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also addressed the killing of the man considered the architect of Iran’s nuclear program, saying the Islamic Republic would exact its revenge “in due time.” Both men placed the blame squarely on Israel’s shoulders, with Rouhani saying, “The evil hands of … the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son.” On Friday, the entourage of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western intelligence considered the top official heading Iran’s belligerent nuclear plans, was ambushed in a Tehran suburb. He was shot to death by a team of assassins in a move some experts believe was intended to sabotage any future attempts by the incoming Biden Administration to re-enter talks with Iran.