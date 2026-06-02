Iran War Sends Airlines Back Into Syrian Skies

Syria’s battered aviation sector is getting an unexpected payday as airlines reroute flights through Syrian skies after the Iran war disrupted routes over Iraq and the Gulf, sending nearly 12,000 aircraft across airspace that many carriers had avoided for more than a decade.

Figures from Syria’s General Authority for Civil Aviation show 11,801 flights crossed the country in May, more than double February’s total and roughly 375% higher than in May 2025. The shift began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered closures and disruptions across regional airspace, forcing airlines to hunt for shorter, cheaper routes between Gulf hubs and Europe.

For Syria, the timing is almost surreal. After 14 years of civil war and the late-2024 ouster of President Bashar Assad, the country’s skies are suddenly useful again. Reuters calculated that May’s traffic could have produced as much as $5.9 million in overflight revenue under a new flat fee of $499 per crossing introduced by Syria’s new government.

The change is especially attractive to Gulf carriers flying from Dubai and Doha, two of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Routes over central Syria can cut flying time and fuel bills at a moment when war-linked disruption has pushed energy costs higher. But this is not exactly open skies and champagne. European and North American carriers are still largely steering clear, and aviation advisory group OPSGroup says Syrian airspace remains high risk and is operating with only basic air traffic control procedures.

Syrian officials are trying to turn the rerouting boom into a comeback story. The country upgraded Damascus International Airport after receiving radar and navigation systems from Turkey late last year, according to Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

“The increase in overflight traffic reflects the beginning of a real shift in how airlines view Syrian airspace, as a viable and dependable route once again within the regional air traffic network,” General Authority for Civil Aviation head Omar al-Hosari told Reuters.

For Damascus, the question now is whether a wartime detour can become a long-term business line.