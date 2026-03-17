Iran War Sends Shock Waves Through Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt

Giorgia Valente’s report is a sharp look at how a war centered on Iran, Israel, and the US is rattling Arab states that are not the main battlefield but are still paying a price. The fallout is not uniform. Jordan is dealing with missiles and drones in its skies. Saudi Arabia is defending strategic infrastructure while trying not to get dragged deeper into the fight. Egypt, spared the direct blasts, is taking the hit where it hurts most: money, trade, tourism, and nerves.

Jordan comes across as a country trying to keep calm while danger literally flies overhead. According to the report, more than 100 missiles and drones entered or approached Jordanian airspace in the first week of the escalation, forcing interceptions and causing some injuries and limited damage from falling debris. Yet daily life in Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa has stayed mostly normal. Schools are open, markets are running, and the state’s message is plain: Jordan will defend its sovereignty but will not let itself become a battlefield for someone else’s war.

Saudi Arabia’s problem is different. It has the defenses and the resources, but that does not make it invulnerable. Valente shows Riyadh walking a careful line between deterrence and restraint as projectiles aimed at key sites, including energy infrastructure and major transport hubs, raise the temperature. The kingdom is reinforcing air defenses, coordinating with partners, and trying to keep shipping routes, oil facilities, and market confidence intact. It wants to look strong without lighting a bigger fire.

Egypt’s position may be the most quietly alarming. No missiles are falling there, but the economic shock is already biting. The Egyptian pound is under pressure, capital is slipping out, shipping disruptions are deepening the wound to Suez Canal revenues, and tourism cancellations are piling up. For Cairo, proximity alone is enough to scare investors and travelers. The danger is less a missile strike than a drawn-out conflict that bleeds the economy and opens space for instability closer to home.

Valente ties these threads together well: one regional war, three neighboring states, three very different forms of strain. Read the full article for the details, because this is the kind of story that shows how modern wars spread far beyond the front line.