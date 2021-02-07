Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Iran Warns Clock is Ticking on Renewed Nuclear Deal 
Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Munich Security Conference in 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Joe Biden

Iran Warns Clock is Ticking on Renewed Nuclear Deal 

Uri Cohen
02/07/2021

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday warned the new White House administration that “time is running out” for the two countries to reach an agreement and return to the 2015 nuclear deal before hard-line legislation, recently passed in Tehran’s parliament, kicks in and permanently shuts the door on any possible resolution. According to the December bill, any easing of sanctions by the United States must be completed by the end of February if Iran is to return to the pact and roll back its nuclear efforts. Zarif also pointed to the June national elections as another deadline to get things done. A different president may be less inclined to do business with Washington, he hinted. President Joe Biden, while eager to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached by the world powers and the Islamic Republic in 2015, and dumped by the former US administration in 2018, also has insisted Iran be the first to reverse its recent violations of the deal, and implied other issues must also be discussed, such as Tehran’s missile program and extracurricular activities in the region. Last week Zarif seemed to imply his country would consider rejoining the deal before the US, a departure from Iran’s previous stance.

