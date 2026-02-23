Iran Warns US Strike Would Trigger ‘Consequences’ as Talks Resume

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned Monday in Tehran that any US attack on Iran—large or small—would be treated as “an act of aggression” and met with retaliation, as indirect nuclear talks between the two countries move toward another round expected later this week in Geneva.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baghaei cast Iran’s diplomacy and its military readiness as running on parallel tracks. He said that if the renewed talks slide into conflict, Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond and remain on alert while negotiations continue. In his telling, Tehran is keeping its guards up even as it prepares its next steps at the table.

Baghaei also tried to shape the pace of the process. He said Iran is still developing its approach and hopes to hold another round in the coming days. Tehran, he added, is open to sustained discussions stretching over multiple days—or even weeks—rather than the stop-start rhythm of talks separated by 10 days or two weeks. Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying, “We have no benefit in prolonging the negotiation process.”

The latest track of indirect negotiations—mediated rather than face-to-face—has already included two rounds, one in Muscat, Oman, and another in Geneva earlier this month. Another meeting is expected in Geneva on Thursday, according to the report.

The messaging comes as tensions remain elevated between Washington and Tehran, with Iran bristling at US pressure while both sides test whether a revived diplomatic channel can contain the long-running dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. The talks have repeatedly hinged on core sticking points that have defined the standoff for years: limits on nuclear activity, sanctions relief, and verification arrangements acceptable to both sides.

Baghaei’s warning, delivered in the same breath as his push for faster diplomacy, signaled Tehran’s preferred posture: negotiate, but don’t mistake negotiation for vulnerability.