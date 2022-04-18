The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran: We Await US Response To Address ‘Concerns’ in Vienna Talks
Mideast Daily News
Iran
United States
Iran Nuclear Deal
Vienna

Iran: We Await US Response To Address ‘Concerns’ in Vienna Talks

Steven Ganot
04/18/2022

Iran said Monday that it was waiting for a US response to the Islamic Republic’s proposals to address “concerns” in the Vienna nuclear talks, which aim to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press conference the topics of the Vienna talks are “very clear to all.” The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted him as saying, “We will not agree on anything until we agree on the whole.” The exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington is taking place through Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator for the Vienna talks, he said, adding that “Iran and the P4+1 [Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany] have done their best and are waiting for a proper response from Washington to address the concerns.” Washington has adopted a “policy of delay,” but the atmosphere of Vienna talks is “not negative” right now, Khatibzadeh said, adding it is still a good way to salvage the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

