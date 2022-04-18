Iran: We Await US Response To Address ‘Concerns’ in Vienna Talks

Iran said Monday that it was waiting for a US response to the Islamic Republic’s proposals to address “concerns” in the Vienna nuclear talks, which aim to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press conference the topics of the Vienna talks are “very clear to all.” The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted him as saying, “We will not agree on anything until we agree on the whole.” The exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington is taking place through Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator for the Vienna talks, he said, adding that “Iran and the P4+1 [Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany] have done their best and are waiting for a proper response from Washington to address the concerns.” Washington has adopted a “policy of delay,” but the atmosphere of Vienna talks is “not negative” right now, Khatibzadeh said, adding it is still a good way to salvage the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.