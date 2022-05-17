The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran ‘Weeks Away’ From Enough Material To Build Nuclear Bomb, Israel’s Gantz Says
A highly enriched uranium billet. (.freepik.com)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Nuclear Weapons
enriched uranium
Benny Gantz

Iran ‘Weeks Away’ From Enough Material To Build Nuclear Bomb, Israel’s Gantz Says

The Media Line Staff
05/17/2022

Iran is just “a few weeks away” from having enough enriched uranium to build its first nuclear bomb, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told an Institute for National Security Studies conference at Herzliya’s Reichman University. The Islamic Republic has doubled its supply of 60% enriched uranium to 60 kilograms, Gantz said, and is currently working to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges, including at an underground site near Natanz. “The price for tackling the Iranian challenge on a global or regional level is higher than it was a year ago and lower than it will be in a year,” Gantz also said. Gantz also revealed that two drones launched toward Israel two months ago were intended to be for terror groups in the West Bank or Gaza. The drones were intercepted in Iraq. In Syria, too, attempts continue to be made to transfer and produce weapons to accurately target Israel, he added. “Israel will continue to thwart these efforts and face any threat to its citizens and the region,” Gantz asserted.

