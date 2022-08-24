The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Will Not Allow Nuclear Inspections Not Appearing in 2015 Deal
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi (C) and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (R) attend a press conference in the capital Tehran on March 5, 2022. (Amid Farahi/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran Will Not Allow Nuclear Inspections Not Appearing in 2015 Deal

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2022

Iran will not allow nuclear inspections beyond what is included in the original 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, the head of its Atomic Energy Organization said Wednesday. The remarks by Mohammad Eslami broadcast on state media come days after Iran responded to a European Union proposal, what it said was a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers. Eslami also said that the international nuclear inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency must close their investigations of undeclared nuclear sites in Iran before it will agree to a revived nuclear deal. “We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past … Not one word more, not one word less,” Eslami said. Iran has failed to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, according to the IAEA, a United Nations international watchdog. The Biden Administration also has not responded to the contents of the EU’s final offer.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.