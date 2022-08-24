Iran Will Not Allow Nuclear Inspections Not Appearing in 2015 Deal

Iran will not allow nuclear inspections beyond what is included in the original 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, the head of its Atomic Energy Organization said Wednesday. The remarks by Mohammad Eslami broadcast on state media come days after Iran responded to a European Union proposal, what it said was a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers. Eslami also said that the international nuclear inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency must close their investigations of undeclared nuclear sites in Iran before it will agree to a revived nuclear deal. “We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past … Not one word more, not one word less,” Eslami said. Iran has failed to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, according to the IAEA, a United Nations international watchdog. The Biden Administration also has not responded to the contents of the EU’s final offer.