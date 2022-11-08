Iranian Armed Forces Chief, Iraqi Defense Minister Discuss Closer Military Ties

The chief of staff of the Iranian military, Mohammad Bagheri, called on Monday for greater military cooperation with Iraq. In a phone call to Iraq’s recently appointed defense minister, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi, Bagheri said military relations between the two countries should be boosted, and called for the armed forces of both sides to improve bilateral relations, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have a lot of capacity and capabilities in various fields, including in the defense industry and fight against terrorism,” he said, adding, “Iran can provide its experience and knowledge to the Iraqi armed forces.” Bagheri also called for more consultations between officials and commanders of the two countries at different levels. The Iraqi defense minister responded by announcing Baghdad’s readiness for military cooperation with Tehran.