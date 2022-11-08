Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Armed Forces Chief, Iraqi Defense Minister Discuss Closer Military Ties
Mideast Daily News

Iranian Armed Forces Chief, Iraqi Defense Minister Discuss Closer Military Ties

Steven Ganot
11/08/2022

The chief of staff of the Iranian military, Mohammad Bagheri, called on Monday for greater military cooperation with Iraq. In a phone call to Iraq’s recently appointed defense minister, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi, Bagheri said military relations between the two countries should be boosted, and called for the armed forces of both sides to improve bilateral relations, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have a lot of capacity and capabilities in various fields, including in the defense industry and fight against terrorism,” he said, adding, “Iran can provide its experience and knowledge to the Iraqi armed forces.” Bagheri also called for more consultations between officials and commanders of the two countries at different levels. The Iraqi defense minister responded by announcing Baghdad’s readiness for military cooperation with Tehran.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.