Iranian Campuses Ignite New Phase of Resistance Against the Islamic Republic

In a sweeping report by Omid Habibinia, Iranian universities have reemerged as the epicenter of defiance against the Islamic Republic, with students transforming campuses into arenas of protest just days after classes resumed. Habibinia documents how demonstrations spread rapidly across Tehran and other cities, as chants against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei echoed through institutions long shaped by political upheaval. The renewed unrest comes despite heavy security measures, internet restrictions, and a climate of fear that authorities hoped would suppress student activism.

The reopening of universities on February 21 triggered clashes between students and Basij forces deployed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to activists who spoke to The Media Line, the regime underestimated how deeply opposition sentiment had taken root. Students described an atmosphere that feels more intense and irreversible than earlier protest waves, especially after mass demonstrations in January that drew millions into the streets.

What sets this moment apart is the ideological fragmentation emerging within the opposition itself. Some students have begun voicing support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi—an unusual development given universities’ historical opposition to monarchy. Others warn that monarchist slogans risk dividing a movement that once united left-leaning and right-leaning activists against a common adversary. Interviews reveal sharp debates playing out in lecture halls and dormitories, reflecting broader questions about Iran’s political future.

Habibinia also places the current unrest in historical context, tracing how campuses have repeatedly shaped Iranian political life—from the 1953 student killings during protests against then–US Vice President Richard Nixon’s visit, to the Cultural Revolution of 1980, to the student-led uprisings of 1999, 2009, and the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement of 2022. Today’s student population is vastly larger and more urbanized than during previous revolutions, a demographic shift that may amplify the political impact of campus activism.

The result is a volatile mix of generational change, economic pressure, and competing visions for Iran’s future. Some activists predict an “attritional revolution” that could paralyze the regime; others believe the outcome will depend on whether opposition groups overcome internal rifts. Habibinia’s reporting captures a movement in motion—divided yet determined—and readers are urged to explore the full article and watch the accompanying video report for a closer look at voices shaping Iran’s next chapter.